A few morning clouds the next couple of days with warmer temperatures

Hot temperatures in the works for the 4th of July holiday
Mid-80s going into the weekend
Mid-80s going into the weekend(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunshine has arrived a bit earlier today, as we expected, and has lent itself to temperatures up to 2 degrees warmer this afternoon. The PDX metro area is still on track to make it to the mid-80s today before we head into a mild, rather calm, night.

It will looks like we’ll see a few morning clouds through Saturday with highs keeping in the low to mid-80s. Once we reach Sunday a ridge takes over our skies and the clouds will clear even more and our temperatures will start the climb to the low 90s. At this point there is still some uncertainty at exactly where we will land in the 90s, but it’s looking like we could have run in the low to mid-90 range Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday before a trough drops out of Canada and cools us back a bit going into Thursday.

No signs of rain as of yet, but I will keep my eye on that trough when it starts dropping as these tend to give us a chance for afternoon thunderstorms during the summer.

