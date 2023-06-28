Fireworks go on sale in Washington state

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Starting Wednesday you’ll be able to buy fireworks in Washington, but officials want you to remember where using those fireworks is illegal and the risk they pose for wildfires.

Fireworks go on sale at noon in Washington state, but if you live in Vancouver, don’t plan to set them off. The City of Vancouver has a ban on fireworks, as does Portland.

The ban is to mitigate the risk of wildfires.

Vancouver banned the use of fireworks in 2016. Fines start at $500.

Officials ask that you do not call 911 if you see fireworks being set off. They ask that you save those lines for emergencies like an active fire.

As the 4th of July approaches it's important to remember the laws regarding fireworks.

