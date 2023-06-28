Fireworks go on sale in Washington state

Starting Wednesday you'll be able to buy fireworks in Washington.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:44 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Starting Wednesday you’ll be able to buy fireworks in Washington, but officials want you to remember where using those fireworks is illegal and the risk they pose for wildfires.

Fireworks go on sale at noon in Washington state, but if you live in Vancouver, don’t plan to set them off. The City of Vancouver has a ban on fireworks, as does Portland.

The ban is to mitigate the risk of wildfires.

Vancouver banned the use of fireworks in 2016. Fines start at $500.

Officials ask that you do not call 911 if you see fireworks being set off. They ask that you save those lines for emergencies like an active fire.

As the 4th of July approaches it's important to remember the laws regarding fireworks.

To learn more about fireworks use in Clark County, click here.

Fireworks in Oregon have been on sale for several days now. For more details about fireworks use in Oregon, click here.

