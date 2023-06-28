Founder of group that helps former gang members find jobs speaks at Salem church

A legendary minister to Los Angeles gang members paid a visit to a Salem church Tuesday.
By Anna Katayama
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:34 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A legendary minister to Los Angeles gang members paid a visit to a Salem church Tuesday.

Father Greg Boyle has been recognized by President Barack Obama as a Champion of Change and is the founder of Homeboy Industries, an organization that trains and finds employment for former gang members.

It was a packed house at Queen of Peace Catholic Church as a man who spent decades in prison for a wrongful conviction introduced Father Boyle.

Luis “Suave” Gonzalez says he was 17 when he was charged with murder in Pennsylvania, tried as an adult and given a life sentence. After he’d spent 31 years behind bars, the court decided it had made a mistake.

“They discovered they had another suspect but it was too late,” Gonzalez said. “I already served the time so there’s no need to be bitter… now is my turn to save people from ending up in prison so that is what I do.”

Today, Gonzalez is the subject of a Pulitzer Prize winning podcast called “Suave.” He works as an artist, activist and college counselor in Philadelphia.

Gonzalez read Boyle’s books in prison and wishes he had met Father Boyle earlier in life.

Decades ago, Boyle founded Homeboy Industries to provide former gang members with training and employment. Former gang rivals work side by side making croissants in a bakery or working in a restaurant or doing electronic recycling among other jobs according to Boyle.

Homeboy Industries helps its employees move on and find employment in the outside world.

“They all try to pursue whatever dream or passion they have,” Boyle said., “I wouldn’t trade my life for anyone’s, I’ve buried a lot of kids that I’ve loved but I still wouldn’t trade the joy there is in knowing these folks.”

Gonzales sometimes speaks alongside Boyle now, sending a message to young people. He says to those in gangs, “whatever it is you’re doing out here it is not worth your life in prison, take it from someone who served 31 years in prison, seven in solitary confinement, it’s not worth it.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major Crimes Unit investigating murder-suicide
Teens call 911 to report stepdad shot their mom, himself in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
Hinson Children
Three boys missing out of Bend
Travelers at Portland International Airport react to mask mandate ruling
Man caught masturbating in PDX baggage claim
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Wheeler backtracks on public drug use ban
Jaden Laurance
Vancouver police seek help finding missing 14-year-old boy
Junming Chen
Deputies searching for missing man with dementia last seen in Happy Valley
Portland's ban on fireworks
Westside Queer Resource Center
Nonprofit opens queer resource center in Washington County