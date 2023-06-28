Kotek appoints new Secretary of State following Fagan’s resignation

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Governor Tina Kotek has appointed LaVonne Griffin-Valade as the Oregon Secretary of State. The appointment comes following the resignation of Shemia Fagan.

In an announcement Wednesday, Gov. Kotek’s office praised Griffin-Valade for her 16 years as a government performance auditor including eight years as an elected auditor.

“I told Oregonians in May that the primary objective of our next Secretary of State was to restore confidence in the office. LaVonne Griffin-Valade has the professional background and ethical judgment to rise above politics and lead the important work of the agency forward,” Gov. Kotek said. “This role demands accountability and transparency, especially at this moment, and I am eager to see her leadership restore faith in the Secretary of State’s office.”

Former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan resigned after it was revealed that she had been working as a consultant for cannabis company La Mota while her office was auditing the state’s marijuana program.

Griffin-Valade will serve the final 18 months of Fagan’s term. She will be sworn in on Friday in Salem.

