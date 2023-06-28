Local H.S. caddy 1 of 10 Evans Scholars in Oregon awarded full ride to college

A unique scholarship is giving young golf caddies an opportunity to pursue a college education.
By Soyoung Kim
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:33 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A unique scholarship is giving young golf caddies an opportunity to pursue a college education.

This year, ten of those scholars are from right here in Oregon.

Between early tee times and long rounds, caddying isn’t an easy gig, but for those who put in the hard work it’s paying off in a big way.

From not losing sight of where the ball lands, to using the range finder, and providing reads on the green, recent high school graduate Madeline Gray is now a trusted caddy to many at the Portland Golf Club.

When Gray took her first swing at caddying it was a just a summer job.

“Caddying for some money, so I could have a little spending money,” Madeline Gray, an Evans Scholar, said.

Every step she took carrying the load for others led to lightening the load for her future beyond the golf course.

“Spend four or five hours out here on the golf course lugging what can be a heavy bag,” Mark Allen, a Western Golf Association Director at Portland Golf Club, said.

“I was like mom, mom you have to come back, I got the Evans Scholarship,” Gray said. “It was like a burden being lifted because it meant I could study what I wanted to, and I could go to the school I wanted to.”

Gray is one of ten youth caddies from Oregon this year who’ve earned this full housing and tuition college grant.

“The caddies that stay with it. They learn a lot,” Ed Ellis, a Western Golf Association Director at Portland Golf Club, said. “It’s about dealing with people and how to handle them.”

The program selects students who show academic strength, financial need, outstanding character and a strong caddy record.

“And I can vouch for Maddie that she checks all those boxes,” Allen said.

After hundreds of loops helping golfers successfully complete each hole, Gray will be starting her next round at the University of Oregon.

“Good finish,” Gray said.

About 325 caddies are expected to be awarded the Evans Scholarship this round.

If you want to learn more about the Western Golf Association and the Evans Scholars Foundation, visit here. [link: wgaesf.org]

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicles involved in the deadly crash on NE Glisan
Innocent woman dies in crash caused by chase suspect in NE Portland
Major Crimes Unit investigating murder-suicide
Teens call 911 to report stepdad shot their mom, himself in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
Marlan Johnson
24-year-old man killed in Lloyd District shooting identified by police
Kimberly Horner, 58, missing from Gresham
Police searching for missing Gresham woman
Deputies arrest 3 after rocks, cinder block hit cars on I-84.
3 arrested for allegedly throwing cinder block at moving cars on I-84

Latest News

Founder of Homeboy
Champion of Change speaks at Salem church
Champion of Change speaks at Salem church
Local H.S. caddy 1 of 10 Evans Scholars in Oregon awarded full ride to college
19-year-old suspect appears in court following Fairview rock-throwing incident