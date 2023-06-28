Vancouver man charged with 2-year-old daughter’s murder gets life in prison

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Vancouver man found guilty of murdering his two-year-old daughter in 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison by a Multnomah County Grand Jury.

Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza, 32, was taken into custody Oct. 31, 2021 after a Vancouver woman contacted police to report the father of her daughter had abducted the child and was threatening to harm them.

Villalobos-Carranza eventually agreed to turn himself into the Vancouver police and the body of the child was found. Investigators later learned the girl was killed in Portland bringing the trial to Multnomah County.

On June 22, Villalobos-Carranza pled guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree criminal mistreatment and unlawful use of a weapon.

He was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with a minimum of 31 years before becoming eligible for parole.

