Vancouver man charged with 2-year-old daughter’s murder gets life in prison

Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza.
Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza.(Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:37 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Vancouver man found guilty of murdering his two-year-old daughter in 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison by a Multnomah County Grand Jury.

Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza, 32, was taken into custody Oct. 31, 2021 after a Vancouver woman contacted police to report the father of her daughter had abducted the child and was threatening to harm them.

SEE ALSO: Kotek appoints new Secretary of State following Fagan’s resignation

Villalobos-Carranza eventually agreed to turn himself into the Vancouver police and the body of the child was found. Investigators later learned the girl was killed in Portland bringing the trial to Multnomah County.

On June 22, Villalobos-Carranza pled guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree criminal mistreatment and unlawful use of a weapon.

He was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with a minimum of 31 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV file image
Oregon DHS: Three boys reported missing out of Bend found
Major Crimes Unit investigating murder-suicide
Teens call 911 to report stepdad shot their mom, himself in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
Travelers at Portland International Airport react to mask mandate ruling
Man caught masturbating in PDX baggage claim
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Police name victim and suspect truck in deadly Portland hit-and-run.
Police name victim and suspect truck in deadly Portland hit-and-run
Five dead gray whales wash up along Washington coast
FILE- In this May 15, 2019 file photo, a dead whale lies near shore in Pacifica, Calif. Federal...
Five dead gray whales wash up along Washington coast
Governor Tina Kotek has appointed LaVonne Griffin-Valade as the Oregon Secretary of State.
Kotek appoints new Secretary of State following Fagan’s resignation