Man dies in Multnomah County Inverness Jail

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man found unresponsive in the Multnomah County Inverness Jail died on June 22.

Corrections deputies and jail medical staff began life-saving efforts after finding 53-year-old Kashi Abram Harmon unresponsive in the jail’s shower area on June 21 around 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters and paramedics recovered a pulse and transported Harmon to a local hospital where he died in the early hours of June 22.

Harmon was booked on June 15 into the jail.

Following standard protocol, the East County Major Crimes Team started a death investigation with the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.

