Man dies in Multnomah County Inverness Jail

Student taken to hospital after vaping incident
Student taken to hospital after vaping incident
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man found unresponsive in the Multnomah County Inverness Jail died on June 22.

Corrections deputies and jail medical staff began life-saving efforts after finding 53-year-old Kashi Abram Harmon unresponsive in the jail’s shower area on June 21 around 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters and paramedics recovered a pulse and transported Harmon to a local hospital where he died in the early hours of June 22.

Harmon was booked on June 15 into the jail.

Following standard protocol, the East County Major Crimes Team started a death investigation with the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicles involved in the deadly crash on NE Glisan
Innocent woman dies in crash caused by chase suspect in NE Portland
Marlan Johnson
24-year-old man killed in Lloyd District shooting identified by police
Kimberly Horner, 58, missing from Gresham
Police searching for missing Gresham woman
Deputies arrest 3 after rocks, cinder block hit cars on I-84.
3 arrested for allegedly throwing cinder block at moving cars on I-84
Major Crimes Unit investigating murder-suicide
Teens call 911 to report stepdad shot their mom, himself in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver

Latest News

DA Schmidt's first media appearance since camping ban
Gun seized as evidence in Cully Neighborhood shooting
Woman shot in Cully Neighborhood, man arrested
La mujer fue ingresada en el Piedmont Hospital y hasta el momento no se ha aclarado la gravedad...
1 stabbed in SE Portland
Mayor Ted Wheeler (KPTV file image)
Wheeler backtracks on public drug use ban