Multnomah County District Attorney weighs in on camping ban days before it goes into effect

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Earlier this month, many Portlanders voiced their opposition to a camping ban that the city council passed in a three to one vote.

Those against the idea said it would add unnecessary stress to people living on the streets.

Now, in just days, the ban will go into effect prohibiting people from camping in public spaces every day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. But, how will this be enforced?

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Portland Police Bureau officers will have to contact a person three times to offer services before anyone is given a citation. If someone doesn’t comply, they could face a $100 fine or 30 days in jail.

“A fine seems a little bit pointless to somebody who’s indigent and can’t pay for anything as well,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt also said he doesn’t see people facing any jail time for violating the ban.

“I’ve said this over and over again, you know, a jail bed is our most expensive housing option in our community I think it’s $314 a day or something like that and it’s the least effective at long term stabilization so it’s not a cure, it should not be a housing substitute,” he said.

Plus, he said it would be a challenging process to build a case for a misdemeanor.

“You’re talking about three different officers that, theoretically, if this somehow couldn’t be resolved, and we didn’t connect the person to services and we went to trial, now all three of those officers have to come in and talk about their interaction, have their police report and remember what they offered and what that looked like and that those services were actually available. So, I think it’s a work-intensive process for enforcing a city ordinance and I know that’s a concern PPB has,” Schmidt said.

If a case does make it to trial, he wants to be able to connect people to services right in the courtroom, but he hopes that will happen before a case ever makes it to that point.

“That’s how I’m imagining this at this point is that if we can get them hooked right there. We’re not telling them, ‘Hey three weeks from now make this appointment’. We’re saying ‘Hey, here’s Mike Schmidt right here, he’s here to help you navigate this service’,” he said.

