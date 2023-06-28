Nonprofit opens queer resource center in Washington County

As the end of pride month approaches, a local non-profit has opened its doors for the first time in Washington county.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:52 PM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - As the end of pride month approaches, a local nonprofit has opened its doors for the first time in Washington County.

The Westside Queer Resource Center realized a long time ago how great the need was outside of Portland and on the west side and they’re happy to finally be ready to serve the public.

“Across our country and even across Oregon,” Shannon Walton-Clark, Board Chair of the non-profit explained, “hate is raining free and really loud. Today, in the most diverse county in Oregon, we’re saying hate isn’t welcome here.”

For the last four years, Walton-Clark said the resource center was in the works, “but then unfortunately the pandemic.”

However, the resource center came out of the pandemic looking for a space. Now, with some grants and more community support, they say they were able to home in on a location to call home at 233 SE Washington Street.

They said they’ve got an eclectic team made up of people from different backgrounds and they’re here to serve the queer and trans communities.

“At the end of the day,” Walton-Clark asserted, “our goal is that no matter where you walk into a door in Washington County, you feel safe and included.”

They’ll be busy and hard at work offering up their services to government agencies or local businesses who are seeking out inclusivity.

If someone comes to them personally and says they’re not feeling included somewhere, like at a gym, grocery store, swimming pool, etc. they’ll work with those places in hopes to find some middle ground.

“And say, ‘Hey, our community is saying they don’t feel safe in your space,’” Walton-Clark expressed, “‘Can we convene so that your space is safe for the queer and trans communities?’”

They emphasized their new space is for anyone looking for guidance and somewhere to feel welcome and “for parents, community members to kind of come in and be like, ‘I’ve got questions. Can you give me some education? Can you give me some background?’”

They say they plan on having community events too, like game nights, movie nights and book clubs to unite the community. A place like the Westside Queer Resource Center is somewhere Walton-Clark said they didn’t have much of when they were growing up and when they eventually came out.

“I didn’t have a lot of queer and trans heroes to look up to,” they said, “and so I really think this is the space where parents and kids get to look up and say, ‘I’m going to be ok.’”

The nonprofit is 100% volunteer based right now and is looking for help. https://www.westsideqrc.org/join-our-team

