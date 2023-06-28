OLCC recalls some cannabis products due to mold, heavy metals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has issued a recall for several batches of cannabis due to concerns of mold and heavy metals.

According to the OLCC, more than nine batches of cannabis tested positive for the mold aspergillus and heavy metals - cadmium and mercury.

The various batches of cannabis flower and pre-rolls were sold to about 75 different Oregon retailers, including Greenworks Farms and Nectar Markets from January to June of this year.

OLCC has told retailers and other licensees to stop selling and distributing the products, but they are also asking people to check any products they may have at home.

The recall came after a routine audit of inventory in the state’s cannabis tracking system on June 21.

