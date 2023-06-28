Oregon Department of Human Services releasing more accessible website

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) just released a brand-new website, that aims to improve accessibility features along with being more mobile-friendly.

The new website emphasizes less text to increase readability while also helping people find where they need to go quicker. Along with that, it also includes more Spanish-language content and a brings in a new office finder section, that helps people find a local office and provides direction.

In a statement from ODHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht, he stated, “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get what they need. ODHS is dedicated to making accessibility a priority and we’ll continue to refine our site based on user needs and feedback.”

The new link can be found here: https://oregon.gov/odhs. All other previous links for the ODHS website will still work and will direct the user to the new website.

