Oregon Department of Human Services releasing more accessible website

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) just released a brand-new website, that aims to improve accessibility features along with being more mobile-friendly.

The new website emphasizes less text to increase readability while also helping people find where they need to go quicker. Along with that, it also includes more Spanish-language content and a brings in a new office finder section, that helps people find a local office and provides direction.

In a statement from ODHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht, he stated, “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get what they need. ODHS is dedicated to making accessibility a priority and we’ll continue to refine our site based on user needs and feedback.”

The new link can be found here: https://oregon.gov/odhs. All other previous links for the ODHS website will still work and will direct the user to the new website.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV file image
Oregon DHS: Three boys reported missing out of Bend found
Major Crimes Unit investigating murder-suicide
Teens call 911 to report stepdad shot their mom, himself in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
Travelers at Portland International Airport react to mask mandate ruling
Man caught masturbating in PDX baggage claim
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Portland dealer sentenced to over 12 years in fentanyl death case
File.
3 teens arrested after Salem Center stabbing
Clark County Sheriff's office
72-year-old Clark County man charged with choking, killing wife
Kotek appoints new Secretary of State following Fagan’s resignation