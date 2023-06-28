Oregon DHS: Three boys reported missing out of Bend found

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:32 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - The three boys reported missing out of Bend have been found, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Brantley Hinson, 7, Logan Hinson, 4, and River Hinson, 3, were last seen with their mother Stephanie Lloyd and a man named Kyle McMullen on June 17. It is believed that they were at risk. Oregon DHS did not say why the kids were believed to be at risk.

It’s possible the three kids were in Oregon or have traveled to Idaho or Alaska, according to Oregon DHS.

On Wednesday, Oregon DHS said the kids were found but did not provide any other details.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major Crimes Unit investigating murder-suicide
Teens call 911 to report stepdad shot their mom, himself in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
Travelers at Portland International Airport react to mask mandate ruling
Man caught masturbating in PDX baggage claim
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Governor Tina Kotek has appointed LaVonne Griffin-Valade as the Oregon Secretary of State.
Kotek appoints new Secretary of State following Fagan’s resignation
Salem-Keizer SD
Current Salem-Keizer School employee charged with sexual abuse of minor
OLCC recalls some cannabis products due to mold, heavy metals
File image
OLCC recalls some cannabis products due to mold, heavy metals
Save Oregon's Oldest Trees
Portland protest aims to protect old trees from logging