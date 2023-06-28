Oregon DHS: Three boys reported missing out of Bend found

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - The three boys reported missing out of Bend have been found, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Brantley Hinson, 7, Logan Hinson, 4, and River Hinson, 3, were last seen with their mother Stephanie Lloyd and a man named Kyle McMullen on June 17. It is believed that they were at risk. Oregon DHS did not say why the kids were believed to be at risk.

It’s possible the three kids were in Oregon or have traveled to Idaho or Alaska, according to Oregon DHS.

On Wednesday, Oregon DHS said the kids were found but did not provide any other details.

