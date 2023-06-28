Police name victim and suspect truck in deadly Portland hit-and-run

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:20 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Police have identified the victim in a deadly early June hit-and-run.

At about 10:10 p.m. June 6, North Precinct officers responded to the intersection of Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast Lombard Street on the report of a person hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian, identified as 47-year-old Lorn A. Thompson, died at the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a mid-2000 model-year Ford Pickup truck, likely an F250 or F350 with chrome on the front grille and possibly the front bumper. PPB says it’s missing the Ford emblem on the front grille.

Police add the damaged area is indicated by the red circle in the released photo. The truck is also said to be missing the driver’s side headlight housing and pieces of the chrome grille and/or front bumper.

Anyone who believes they have information about this incident is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-149340.

