Portland dealer sentenced to over 12 years in fentanyl death case

Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:15 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - David Weaver, a 40-year-old Portland resident and drug dealer has been sentenced to 150 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release after dealing a counterfeit Oxycodone pill that contained fentanyl.

The 25-year-old man was found dead in his home by his parents on February 3rd, 2021, and after an extensive investigation, detectives were able to track it down to Weaver, along with his supplier Gerardo Corrales-Aragon, 30.

They found that Weaver purchased the pills from a drug trafficker that transported them from California to Oregon, and he resold them to several buyers, including the victim.

Police seized Weaver from his home, and discovered more than 900 fentanyl pills, approximately three and half pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of heroin, a 9mm handgun, a shotgun with an obliterated serial number, and $22,483 in cash in his possession.

Both Weaver and Aragon pleaded guilty to the death of the victim in 2022 and 2023 respectively and were both sentenced for the same amount of time. No photos have been released as of yet.

