Portland protest aims to protect old trees from logging

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Wild and Environmental Oregon were joined by activists on Tuesday at the Bureau of Land Management’s regional headquarters in Downtown Portland to protest for the support of durable protections for mature and old growth trees.

The protest calls into question the destroying of old trees that have been in Oregon for decades, and the concern that these trees are Oregon’s last defense against climate change. The protesters cited the roadbuilding, industrial logging, and mining that threaten these trees, and that almost 50 million acres of these trees are not protected by logging from the federal government.

Save Oregon's Oldest Trees (KPTV)

Victoria Wingell, a Forests and Climate Campaigner for Oregon Wild said in a statement, “Oregon’s Bureau of Land Management lands contain some of the most carbon dense forests in the U.S. As numerous mature and old-growth logging projects are planned to move forward in Oregon, it’s clear that new rules must be put in place to protect them for future generations.”

In a statement from the public lands campaign director with Environment Oregon, Ellen Montgomery, she stated, “Oregon is known for its amazing forests and trees. The Bureau of Land Management must take action to protect our mature trees and forests from logging.”

The Bureau of Land Management will be accepting public comments until July 5.

