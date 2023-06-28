Randall Children’s Hospital to receive $150,000 grant

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A $150,000 Connecting Communities grant from Rite Aid Healthy Futures has just been given Randall Children’s hospital at Legacy Emanuel. The grant is set to facilitate ‘monthly produce distribution and cooking events, Community Health Worker staff positions, expanding “Cooking Matters” nutrition education for patient families, and creating culturally responsive pantry boxes for each unit and participating clinic.’

Executive director of Rite Aid Healthy Futures, Matt DeCamara, said in a statement, “Healthy communities create healthier and more resilient children, and the reality is hunger and food insecurity prevent far too many children, families, and communities from reaching their full and inherent potential.” “By partnering with these incredible hospitals across the country, we hope to reach kids and families where the need is greatest and treat healthy food as life-changing medicine.”

Rite Aid’s Connecting Communities program was launched in 2021, and it’s goal is to find innovative ways to link companies with their communities to improve health quality in children.

