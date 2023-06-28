Summer Chinook fishing closed along Columbia River

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:17 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Fishery managers in Washington and Oregon made the decision today to close the fishing of adult Chinook for the summer, due to low tracking on pre-season expectations.

During the summer, Chinook pass through the Bonneville Dam to get to areas in the Columbia River Basin. However, because the amount of Chinook to be in that area is tracking lower to be expected, ‘the number of fish available to harvest in lower river recreational fisheries decreased by more than half.’ Due to this, closure of Chinook fishing now becomes necessary.

Sockeye salmon, hatchery steelhead and jack Chinook fishing remains open from the Astoria-Megler Bridge upstream to the Hwy 395 Bridge (Pasco, WA), and the daily adult bag limit is two adult salmonids and five hatchery jack salmon.

Chinook fishing will open for the fall season starting Aug. 1, to see details about the upcoming fall season: go here and click “Regulation Updates.”

