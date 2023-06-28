Three boys missing out of Bend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Three children have been reported missing in Bend on June 17. Brantley Hinson, 7, Logan Hinson, 4, and River Hinson, 3, were last seen with their mother Stephanie Llyod and Kyle McMullen, it is believed that they are in risk and The Oregon Department of Human Serivices, Child Division are searching for them to assess their safety.

It’s possible the three are in Oregon or have traveled to Idaho or Alaska. Below is the office information for the boys.

Name: Brantley Hinson

Pronouns: He/him

Date of birth: March 15, 2016

Hair: Brown

Deschutes County Sheriff Office case #23-34797

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1484423

Name: Logan Hinson

Pronouns: He/him

Date of birth: June 11, 2019

Hair: Blond

Deschutes County Sheriff Office case #23-34797

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1484423

Name: River Hinson

Pronouns: He/him

Date of birth: May 4, 2021

Hair: Blond

Deschutes County Sheriff Office case #23-34797

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1484423

If you know any information on the boys or this case, please call 1-8555-503-SAFE (7233) to reach out to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

