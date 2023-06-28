Three boys missing out of Bend
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Three children have been reported missing in Bend on June 17. Brantley Hinson, 7, Logan Hinson, 4, and River Hinson, 3, were last seen with their mother Stephanie Llyod and Kyle McMullen, it is believed that they are in risk and The Oregon Department of Human Serivices, Child Division are searching for them to assess their safety.
It’s possible the three are in Oregon or have traveled to Idaho or Alaska. Below is the office information for the boys.
Name: Brantley Hinson
Pronouns: He/him
Date of birth: March 15, 2016
Hair: Brown
Deschutes County Sheriff Office case #23-34797
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1484423
Name: Logan Hinson
Pronouns: He/him
Date of birth: June 11, 2019
Hair: Blond
Deschutes County Sheriff Office case #23-34797
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1484423
Name: River Hinson
Pronouns: He/him
Date of birth: May 4, 2021
Hair: Blond
Deschutes County Sheriff Office case #23-34797
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1484423
If you know any information on the boys or this case, please call 1-8555-503-SAFE (7233) to reach out to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
