Vancouver police seek help finding missing 14-year-old boy

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Jaden Laurance, 14, was last seen on Monday at the Vancouver Mall, according to police.

Laurance is described as 6 feet tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and both ears pierced. He was last seen wearing a white-hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, white “DC” tennis shoes, and a black hat.

No other details were released by police.

Anyone who sees Laurance is asked to call 311.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.