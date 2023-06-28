Vancouver police seek help finding missing 14-year-old boy
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:40 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.
Jaden Laurance, 14, was last seen on Monday at the Vancouver Mall, according to police.
Laurance is described as 6 feet tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and both ears pierced. He was last seen wearing a white-hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, white “DC” tennis shoes, and a black hat.
No other details were released by police.
Anyone who sees Laurance is asked to call 311.
