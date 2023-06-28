Vancouver police seek help finding missing 14-year-old boy

Jaden Laurance
Jaden Laurance(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:40 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Jaden Laurance, 14, was last seen on Monday at the Vancouver Mall, according to police.

Laurance is described as 6 feet tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and both ears pierced. He was last seen wearing a white-hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, white “DC” tennis shoes, and a black hat.

No other details were released by police.

Anyone who sees Laurance is asked to call 311.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major Crimes Unit investigating murder-suicide
Teens call 911 to report stepdad shot their mom, himself in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
Hinson Children
Three boys missing out of Bend
Travelers at Portland International Airport react to mask mandate ruling
Man caught masturbating in PDX baggage claim
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Wheeler backtracks on public drug use ban
Junming Chen
Deputies searching for missing man with dementia last seen in Happy Valley
Portland's ban on fireworks
Westside Queer Resource Center
Nonprofit opens queer resource center in Washington County