Warm & dry days ahead

Good morning! It’s a cool, dry and mostly clear start to our Wednesday along the I-5 corridor. It’s a different story along the coastline, where most cities are starting off cloudy (with spots of drizzle). The marine layer is working its way up the Columbia River, which should lead to brief cloud cover this morning in the metro area. Clouds will clear out quickly to sunshine, and temperatures should warm nicely. Expect highs to reach the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Some locations along the coast will see several hours of sunshine (or more). However, I think the clouds may be a bit more stubborn to clear near the mouth of the Columbia.

A persistent summer pattern will resume through Saturday with patchy morning clouds and sunny, warm afternoons. Each day should feature highs in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the 50s. Take advantage of this weather, because temperatures will be warming up toward the end of the weekend and early next week.

An upper level ridge is forecast to strengthen over the Pacific Northwest between Sunday and midweek, which will lead to some of the warmest weather we’ve seen this year. Sunday won’t be too bad, with highs in the upper 80s. Looking ahead to Monday and the 4th of July, temperatures should end up closer to 92-94 degrees. Some computer models are hinting at 95+ degree heat around Tuesday and Wednesday, but I’m not completely sold just yet. Keep an eye on the forecast, which is updated multiple times per day in the Fox 12 Weather app. We’re probably not done making adjustments to next week’s temperatures.

Have a great Wednesday!

