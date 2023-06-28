Washington County to begin using new ambulance provider in August

Washington County to begin using new ambulance provider in August
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve switching ambulance service providers starting Aug. 1.

The commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the new franchise agreement with American Medical Response. The agreement with AMR replaces a 20-year-old agreement with Metro West.

The Tuesday vote is the final step to confirm that Washington County will begin using the same company that already serves Multnomah and Clackamas Counties.

Adrienne Donner who supervises the county EMS program, said the county has been working on making the switch for a long time.

“I am thankful for the hard work of the county EMS team as well as the EMS stakeholders who have dedicated a lot of time and effort to make this happen,” Donner said. “We have needed to upgrade our ambulance franchise agreement for many years to modernize our 911 emergency system in order to provide the best possible service to our community.”

According to the county, the new agreement will include:

  • An improved dispatch system: 911 operators will be able to see where ambulances are located and dispatch the ambulance closest to the scene.
  • New quality metrics which will track clinical metrics as well as response time.
  • New data sharing system: AMR will be part of the new computerized data sharing system with fire departments and the 911 call center, so county EMS staff and EMS partners can monitor quality and see emerging call patterns.

AMR was chosen in February after a competitive process and a nationwide search, the county says. The search included an expert review panel of 10 people who represented the county and EMS partners.

“Since then, the county has been working with emergency medical partners, including fire, police, 911 operators, hospitals, Metro West and AMR to make the transition go as smoothly as possible,” the county said.

Washington County requires at least one paramedic and one emergency medical technician per ambulance for calls that require advanced life support skills and two EMTs for calls that require basic life support skills. The company has purchased 30 new ambulances and leased a facility in Aloha for its main center of operations to meet those requirements, according to the county.

