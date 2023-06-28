Washington high school grad wins $50K with first lottery ticket from dad

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:59 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - A recent high school graduate in southwest Washington is heading into the “real world” with a big chunk of change after winning thousands of dollars from a lottery ticket.

Lance Wall, 18, won $50,000 in his first time playing the lottery. The Washougal teen had just graduated high school and as a gift his dad bought him a Six Figures Scratch ticket at the 7 Market in Camas.

After scratching the ticket to see if he was a winner, the teen’s father saw that he had won $50,000.

According to Washington Lottery, that’s a 1-in-913,000 chance of winning.

Wall, who is currently enjoying his summer vacation, plans to save his new fortune for his future. He hopes to one day become an artist.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

