WATCH: 28-year-old chimpanzee sees open sky for first time in new sanctuary home

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (Gray News) – A chimpanzee who spent her early years in a research laboratory was ecstatic to see the open sky for the first time at her new sanctuary home.

The 28-year-old chimpanzee named Vanilla was hesitant at first to be outdoors but quickly warmed up to her new surroundings.

Video shared by animal sanctuary Save the Chimps shows Vanilla take her first steps outside, immediately hugging the alpha named Dwight as she smiles in awe.

According to the sanctuary, Vanilla spent her early years in a New York biomedical research laboratory, where she was commonly housed in a 5′x5′x7′ cage suspended from the ground like a bird cage.

Vanilla was rescued by another sanctuary – one which had cage tops blocking the view of the open sky – but that facility closed in 2019. Save the Chimps decided to take her in, along with her family, and the animals made the cross-country trip to their new, forever home in Florida.

Save the Chimps said following a quarantine period, Vanilla and her family were introduced to one of the larger family groups at the sanctuary. They are now fully integrated into the group and have a three-acre island to explore, along with “the freedom to choose where and how to spend” their days.

Save the Chimps said after Vanilla’s awe of seeing the vast open sky for the first time, she is now enjoying exploring the island and relaxing with her family.

Save the Chimps is home to more than 220 chimpanzees.

To learn more about Vanilla’s story and Save the Chimps, visit their website.

