Where to watch fireworks in Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For those of you looking to enjoy some fireworks this Fourth of July, we’ve got you covered!

Oaks Park 4th of July Spectacular

When: July 4

Where: Oaks Park, 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, Portland, OR

What’s going on: Oaks Park in Portland will be hosting an all-day event filled with complete access to the rides, first-come-first-serve picnic grounds, and great fireworks! The gates open at 11 a.m. and tickets are $37 a person. To see more: click here

Waterfront Blues Festival

When: July 1-4

Where: 3121 S. Moody Ave., Suite 150, Portland, OR

What’s going on: The Waterfront Blues Festival is back on this weekend, and for the holiday they’ll be showcasing a great fireworks display. The festival opens at 11 a.m. and starts at $50, with kids 12 and under being free. To see more: click here

Hood River Fireworks Display

When: July 4

Where: Hood River Event Site, Portway Ave, Hood River, OR

What’s going on: Hood River will be celebrating Fourth of July with a 25 minute show. Tickets are free, however parking is subject to fees by the Port of Hood River. To see more: click here

Lincoln City Fireworks Show

When: July 4

Where: Taft District, SW 51st St., Lincoln City, OR

What’s going on: Lincoln City is hosting an all day event filled with live music, festivities, and a fireworks display over Siletz Bay. Parking is free. To see more: click here

Rockaway Beach Fireworks Display

When: July 4

Where: Rockaway Beach, OR

What’s going on: At dusk, Rockaway Beach will be putting on a live fireworks display. Before the fireworks, a bagpipe performance will begin at 9 p.m., played by Coast Guardsman Caleb Zigmont. To see more: click here

Pacific City Fireworks Display

When: July 4

Where: Pacific City, OR

What’s going on: Along the Tillamook Coast, Pacific will also be having a fireworks display. This show also begins at dusk. To see more: click here

Astoria and Warrenton Fourth of July Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Astoria, OR; Warrenton, OR

What’s going on: Spanning across Warrenton and Astoria, There will be all-day activities for the whole family. Starting with a morning parade in Downtown Warrenton, and ending with a Fireworks display over the Columbia River, there’s so much to do if you’re in the area. To see more: click here

Hillsboro Hops Fourth of July Game

When: July 4

Where: Ron Tonkin Field, 4460 NE Century Blvd, Hillsboro, OR

What’s going on: The Hillsboro Hops will be playing on Fourth of July again, but if you stay after the game you’ll be treated to an extended fireworks show. To see more: click here

Prineville Fireworks Show

When: July 4

Where: Ochoco Wayside Park, Highway 126, Prineville, OR

What’s going on: Prineville is also presenting a fireworks show at dark. The fireworks will be launched from the viewpoint, so make sure you get there early to grab a good seat. To see more: click here

Halfway 4th of July Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Pine Valley Fairgrounds, Halfway, OR

What’s going on: The small town of Halfway, Oregon is putting on a Fourth of July celebration, featuring live music, a parade, and a fireworks display. To see more: click here

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.