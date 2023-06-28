Wildcat Welding & Hobby Shop is offering welding classes and more

Wildcat Welding & Hobby Shop wants to help you "do it yourself."
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Wildcat Welding & Hobby Shop in Northeast Portland is a spot where crafters and do-it-yourselfers can learn new skills like welding, electrical wiring and metal smithing!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop at 3615 NE 50th Avenue to learn more about it.

To sign up for classes, check out their website here.

