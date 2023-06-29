3 kids overdose on fentanyl in unrelated incidents, PPB says

Fentanyl file photo.
Fentanyl file photo.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says since June 15, officers have responded to three unrelated fentanyl overdoses of kids between one and three years old.

According to officers, the overdoses were a result of drugs being left unsecured in the homes. PPB will not reveal the conditions of the children at this time and has not specified why.

The first overdose was responded to June 15 around 8:30 a.m. in the Pleasant Valley Neighborhood of Southeast Portland where a one-year-old had overdosed. Four days later, officers responded to the Argay Terrace Neighborhood of Northeast Portland where another one-year-old had overdosed. A third overdose was responded to Sunday in the Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood of Southeast Portland where a three-year-old had overdosed.

PPB is asking fentanyl users to be aware and take extra steps to prevent kids from exposure.

