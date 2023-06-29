Arson suspect on the run after fire in Oregon City

Arson suspect on the run after fire in Oregon City.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:33 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – Investigators are looking for the suspect in an early morning arson fire in Clackamas County.

According to the Clackamas Fire District, crews responded around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Wilco Farm Store on Molalla Avenue in Oregon City.

Firefighters reportedly arrived to find a smoldering fire in bales of hay and straw beside a warehouse loading zone.

The fire was maintained by a sprinkler system that activated, limiting the spread of the fire until crews could arrive at the scene.

Investigators reviewing security footage found a suspect appears on camera, light the hay on fire and remain at the scene to watch the flames grow before leaving.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

