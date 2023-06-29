Burgerville announces new seasonal menu with Oregon ingredients

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Burgerville, the Pacific Northwest classic quick-service restaurant, will be getting a new seasonal menu this summer, using local produce and products from farms in Oregon.

The new menu will begin on July 4. Some of the new items include:

Walla Walla BBQ Cheeseburger and Walla Walla Onion Rings

With Locati Farms’ Walla Walla Sweet Onions from Walla Walla Washington.

Oregon Raspberry Shake, Sundae, and Lemonade

Fresh picked raspberries out of Liepold farms in Boring, Oregon.

“Supporting local agriculture has always been a priority for Burgerville,” said CEO Ed Casey. “We love that our menu highlights seasonal produce from our region and we get to partner with amazing small farms and businesses in the process.” To see the full menu: click here (embed www.burgerville.com/menu/)

