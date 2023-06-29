Clark County deputies seek driver who dropped off suspect in apparent murder-suicide

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are trying to locate the person who dropped off a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week.

On Monday, just before 11 p.m., 45-year-old James Jordan is accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife, 46-year-old Erica Jordan, at a home in the area of Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast 56th Street. The sheriff’s office says James then turned the gun on himself.

According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle - an unlicensed black Mercedes E350 - had been identified as having dropped off James at the home just before the shooting happened.

Late Wednesday evening, a deputy spotted the vehicle of interest and tried to stop it but the driver fled along Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. The vehicle was later found near the intersection of Northeast 78th Avenue and Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard where two people fled on foot.

Deputies, along with a K9, searched the area but were not able to find the two people who fled the vehicle. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was confirmed to be the same one that dropped off James.

The sheriff’s office says they are now trying to locate the driver of the vehicle as a person of interest in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the investigation or the person of interest is asked to contact dean.telecsan@clark.wa.gov or 564-397-2847.

