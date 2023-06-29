‘Cooling Portland’ program provides thousands of AC units to vulnerable community members

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two years ago on Wednesday was Portland’s hottest day on record at 116 degrees. When the heat dome caused deaths in the Pacific Northwest region, it was a wakeup call to the City of Portland and local organizations to make a change.

Some residents at 72 Foster Apartments in Southeast Portland received free air conditioning units Wednesday, provided through the City’s Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund, which was passed by voters in 2018.

Mama Sue has lived in the apartments for two years. Before Wednesday, she never had air conditioning.

“When it’s hot, I go to my son,” she said. “I stay there all day every time it’s hot, I did. Now I don’t have to do that. I’m happy, happy I got an air conditioner!”

Thanks to the City’s ‘Cooling Portland’ project, it’s going to be a much cooler summer for her and others living in the complex. That includes Cristofer Andrade, who previously worried about leaving his pets at home on hot days while he’s at work.

“I work about an hour out of town, so leaving them and knowing that they’re not going to have heat stroke and if they finish their water, they’re still going to be fine…it’s pretty priceless honestly,” Andrade said.

Jaimes Valdez, the Organizational Development and Policy Manager for the fund, said the program was set up directly in response to the impacts from the 2021 heat dome.

“We set up this program to help fill that need…prioritizing those who are elders, people who have medical conditions and people living alone, as those were all risk factors that played a role in the deaths that we saw in the tragedy of the heat dome,” he said.

Local organizations like REACH Community Development have helped install 5,200 units so far.

“We’re installing four times as many this year as we did last year, and there’s plans to try and increase it again next year, so this is awesome, it’s a growing effort,” said Dan Valliere, the REACH CEO.

SEE ALSO: Tips to stay cool on a budget this summer

As temperatures climb this week, it’s a reminder of how bad things can get, and how important prevention can be.

“The goal is 15,000 units over a 5 year period,” Valdez said. “This year we have a goal by the end of the year of having 7,000 units installed.”

If you are in need of an air conditioning unit and are interested in getting connected to the Cooling Portland program, visit their page here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.