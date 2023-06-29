Corpse flower at WSU Vancouver officially in bloom

Corpse flower on WSU Vancouver campus
Corpse flower on WSU Vancouver campus(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:14 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Washington State University says the rare corpse flower on the Vancouver campus is blooming.

WSU says the corpse flower blooms come and go quickly, within 24 to 48 hours, and release a scent described as rotting flesh.

According to school officials, the flower’s intense smell attracts pollinators like dung beetles and flesh flies.

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Referred to as the “Titan VanCoug” on campus, the flower was raised by Professor Emeritus Steve Sylvester who planted a seed from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s titan arum plant in 2002. The first bloom came in 2019.

People interested in seeing the corpse flower can visit the WSU Vancouver campus between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. with directions found here.

