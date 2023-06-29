Driver dies after crashing into tree in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating a deadly crash in Tigard Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Southwest Walnut Street between Southwest Tiedeman Avenue and Highway 99W. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says a driver crashed their vehicle into a tree and died at the scene.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.