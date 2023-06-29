Driver dies after crashing into tree in Tigard

Ambulance Light
Ambulance Light(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:42 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating a deadly crash in Tigard Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Southwest Walnut Street between Southwest Tiedeman Avenue and Highway 99W. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says a driver crashed their vehicle into a tree and died at the scene.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

