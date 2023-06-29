Family remembers Portland woman killed during a high-speed police chase

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We now know the name of a woman who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Investigators said what started as a police chase Sunday ended with a suspect’s car hitting several other vehicles in its path, including the one with that woman inside.

Fox 12 spoke with her husband and has their story.

Where the high-speed pursuit ended was just a few miles away from home for Jennifer Parise, whose life was taken while running errands like she’s done with her husband so many times before.

“The best part of me died that day,” Lauran Parise, Jennifer Parise’s husband, said.

Lauran Parise said their family will never be same after losing their wife Jennifer Parise, 40, in a car accident Sunday evening.

It’s a sudden, unimaginable loss that still hasn’t fully sunken in.

“It’s extremely difficult to say when or where I’m going to notice that she’s gone,” Lauran said.

To her husband and 10-year-old son she leaves behind, she was their world.

“She was my best friend, my confidant, my co-conspirator,” Lauran said.

Their world was changed in an instant while running errands just like every weekend before.

“We were making silly jokes about bad 90s country music and then we got hit from behind,” Lauran said.

Their family’s car was one of four that were hit by a suspect during a police chase. Investigators said just after 6 p.m. Sunday, Gresham Police spotted a car near Northeast 181st and Pacific Street that matched the description of one involved in a string of armed robberies.

The pursuit started near Northeast 181st and Glisan Sreet and the high-speed chase ended near Glisan Street and 147th Avenue.

“I was awake the whole time and she was gone,” Lauran said.

Nathaniel Franklin Jr. is being charged with manslaughter, assault, DUII, and driving while suspended.

Her husband said Jennifer was a fierce advocate for many causes, but also the most optimistic person they know.

“This is the type of person she was. It wasn’t about fixing one problem, it was about putting roots down to grow something better,” Lauran said.

So, they say they’re taking her lead and trying to remain hopeful.

“One bad incident ruined our life, but that hasn’t made me cynical,” Lauran said. “I miss her a lot.”

Friends of the family have set up a go-fund-me to help with the many expenses they’re facing at this time. If you’d like to help in any way, visit this GoFundMe

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.