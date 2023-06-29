Hillsboro health clinic to change to more inclusive name

Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Saturday, July 1, Hillsboro health clinic Virginia Garcia Women’s Clinic will change their name.

The new name is Virginia Garcia Reproductive Health Clinic, in an effort to be more inclusive, safe, and inviting to all members of the community.

In a statement released today, Virginia Garcia CEO Gil Muñoz said, “our patient engagement team advocated for the patients they serve and expressed concern that the name of our Women’s Clinic may not reflect the inclusive nature we want for Virginia Garcia. As a people-led, patient-centered community health center, we must strive for health equity.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV file image
Oregon DHS: Three boys reported missing out of Bend found
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
FILE- In this May 15, 2019 file photo, a dead whale lies near shore in Pacifica, Calif. Federal...
Five dead gray whales wash up along Washington coast
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after tire iron thrown into moving car
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after tire iron thrown into moving car in Portland
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says

Latest News

Sand Castle
Sand castle competition comes to St. Helens
Winterhawks
Two Winterhawks picked in the 2023 NHL Draft
Charred remains of house fire in Cully Neighborhood
2 people displaced, chickens lost after Cully Neighborhood porch fire
Corpse flower on WSU Vancouver campus
Corpse flower at WSU Vancouver officially in bloom