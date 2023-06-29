Hillsboro health clinic to change to more inclusive name

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Saturday, July 1, Hillsboro health clinic Virginia Garcia Women’s Clinic will change their name.

The new name is Virginia Garcia Reproductive Health Clinic, in an effort to be more inclusive, safe, and inviting to all members of the community.

In a statement released today, Virginia Garcia CEO Gil Muñoz said, “our patient engagement team advocated for the patients they serve and expressed concern that the name of our Women’s Clinic may not reflect the inclusive nature we want for Virginia Garcia. As a people-led, patient-centered community health center, we must strive for health equity.”

