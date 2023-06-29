House fire kills pet, displaces 5 people in NE Portland
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:10 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are working to determine what caused a house fire in northeast Portland early Thursday morning.
The fire started at a home on Northeast 65th Avenue, near Mason Street, just before 1:15 a.m. Portland Fire & Rescue says the fire started on the second-story in a closet and spread to the room.
PF&R says there was a lot of clutter inside the home, as well as a large hole in the backyard, which slowed down their response.
No people were hurt, but sadly one pet was killed. PF&R says five people and two pets have been displaced.
