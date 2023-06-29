Lake Oswego fire truck is headed for Ukraine

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An old fire engine from the Lake Oswego Fire Department will be going to Ukraine, as a donation to the Ukrainian Resistance Foundation.

The fire department recently purchased a new fire engine as an investment into the community, meaning they no longer had a use for their old 1994 version. After an extensive amount of research, the department decided to donate it to the non-profit Ukrainian organization , to provide lifesaving equipment and support for the Ukrainian community during a time of great need.

Before the engine leaves the country, it will be on display during the Star-Spangled Parade & Celebration, Tuesday July 4, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Millennium Plaza Park. Members of the community are strongly encouraged to write messages for the Ukrainian people on the engine, to provide lightness and warmth during a dark time.

