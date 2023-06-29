Mayor Wheeler withdraws open drug use ban after bill passes

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler is withdrawing his proposed open drug use ban now that a house bill is on its way to Governor Tina Kotek’s desk.

“You don’t have to walk very far out of either of these doors to see the results of illicit drug use in our community and it’s destroying Portland, that’s not an overstatement,” Wheeler said.

House Bill 2645 increases penalties for the possession of certain amounts of fentanyl.

“It’s expected to be signed into law and it’s actually somewhat better than the ordinance we could’ve passed at the local level because it’s not specific to use of fentanyl it’s specific to possession,” Wheeler said. “Possession is often a precursor to use and from the perspective of the Portland Police Bureau and other local law enforcement agencies, they see the bill being superior.”

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said prior to this bill being passed, Oregon didn’t have a law that allowed someone to be prosecuted for the possession of fentanyl as a misdemeanor charge.

The Multnomah County Health Department released a report Tuesday that 209 people died of a fentanyl overdose in 2022 compared to 158 in 2021.

Under Measure 110, the District Attorney’s office said the possession of less than a gram of fentanyl is a class E violation, punishable by a maximum fine of $100. Currently, the possession of more than five grams of fentanyl is a class C felony.

Now, House Bill 2645 will “close the gap” making it a misdemeanor to have one gram or more of any mixture or substance containing fentanyl.

Wheeler said Measure 110 seriously prohibited PPB from doing anything other than giving people a $100 ticket that people typically tossed out and never paid.

“We were looking at use,” Wheeler explained. “The open use of drugs in the community because we knew that possession was legally problematic for us as a municipal jurisdiction. We are superseded by state law, the state has no such restrictions, so their bill that they just passed actually gets at possession. So merely possessing is now illegal, it’s punishable by a fine of $6,000 or UP TO a year in jail. Alternatively, what we were proposing was use, the active use.”

But, how can this be enforced? Lewis and Clark Law Professor Tung Yin said an officer would need probably cause to search someone and build a case.

“It’s more a question of evidence. That is to say, if you arrest the person and you find the fentanyl on them, then you have something to show the jury if it goes to trial to say, ‘Here is the fentanyl that we took from the defendant’,” Yin said. “Whereas if all you have is ‘Well when we arrested the person they were clearly high’ and the toxicology report shows they were under the influence of fentanyl, but you don’t actually have the evidence to show the jury. So, it’s an extra inference the jury has to make which would be ‘Ah, it appears the person the person was under the influence of fentanyl so therefore they must have possessed it.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.