Oregon lawmakers introduce bill to add childcare to affordable housing

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two Oregon lawmakers announced a bill on Wednesday that that would encourage affordable housing facilities to have on-site childcare.

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and Senator Ron Wyden toured a facility in southwest Portland called Neighborhood House that models what this could look like.

This affordable housing complex, along with another in northwest Portland, offers an early childhood education program on-site. These ‘co-located facilities’ give parents the opportunity to work and provide for their families.

A parent of two who has lived at the southwest facility for eight years, said this program has been a blessing.

“Having this housing has been so invaluable. Whether or not I have a job or not, I have housing and that’s the difference between me and people on the streets.”

The Build Housing with Care Act would invest $500 million to add childcare centers to affordable housing spaces and cover the cost for families living there.

That funding is estimated to build more than 120 co-located facilities.

