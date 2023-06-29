Portland-area unionized Starbucks workers on strike Friday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Unionized Starbucks partners in Oregon and Washington will strike on Friday in protest of the company’s actions during Pride Month.

In a statement from Starbucks Workers United on Thursday, they asked the Seattle-based company to “end its attacks on LGBTQIA+ workers as part of its relentless union-busting campaign that includes threatening workers’ access to benefits and refusing to let partners put up pride decorations at dozens of stores across the country.”

The strike is part of a nationwide demonstration that has been going on for six days over what they claim is a change in store policies that has led to the removal of Pride Month decorations.

More than 3,000 employees at more than 150 Starbucks locations nationwide have so far joined the strike, claiming unfair labor practices in the company’s reluctance to negotiate with them about what they claim are modifications to its decoration policy.

“Starbucks claims to be a company that cares about its LGBTQIA+ workers. Yet in reality, they are tokenizing workers for good press and higher profits,” the union continued. “Workers are fighting back against Starbucks’ performative allyship and demanding the company respect their rights by negotiating in good faith at the bargaining table.”

Starbucks filed a labor complaint against the union this week over what they said is a “smear campaign.”

In a statement released Friday, Starbucks said they had and will continue being supports of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Despite today’s public commentary, there has been no change to any of our policies as it relates to our inclusive store environments, our company culture and the benefits we offer our partners,” said CEO Laxman Narasimhan. “We continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for U.S. Pride month in June, as we always have.”

Along with the ‘Strike with Pride’ campaign, employees continue to press for the right to collectively bargain with the business, which has been a point of contention between the corporation and more than 300 unionized locations nationwide.

“Workers United continues to spread false information about our benefits, policies and negotiation efforts — a tactic used to seemingly divide our partners and deflect from their failure to respond to bargaining sessions for more than 200 stores,” Starbucks wrote in a statement.

The Portland metro stores participating in the strike on Friday are:

Cedar Hills Crossing & Jenkins in Beaverton, OR 6 a.m. -3 p.m.

Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland, OR 6:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

NE Grand & Lloyd in Portland, OR 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Oregon Trail Center in Gresham, OR 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Heritage Place in Vancouver, WA 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

FOX 12 has reached out to Starbucks for further comment.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.