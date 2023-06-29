Portland classics coming to Hillsboro Main Street

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - This Summer, Hillsboro will be opening a new multilevel food and drink hub on the southeast corner of East Main Street and 2nd Avenue, Main Street Commons.

Incorporating many Portland staples, such as Grand Center Bakery, Sizzle Pie and Backwoods Brewing Company, the Commons will be the one-stop-spot to ‘meet, greet, and gather’, according to Henry Point Development speaker Travis Henry. The area makes up 24,000 square-feet in total, including a large plaza with a 5,000 square-foot rooftop deck, allowing for front row seating for upcoming events such as the 4th of July Parade.

Along with that, the Commons will incorporate local artists to create murals for the exterior of the various buildings, acting as an outdoor art gallery. They will be in a 5-year rotation, with new artists coming in to give their own spin on the location.

The Grand Central Bakery’s opening ribbon cutting with be at 9 a.m. July 8, during the Saturday Farmers Market, and Sizzle Pie’s ribbon cutting will be the evening of July 18th during the Tuesday Night Market. The opening reception for the Main Street Commons will be later in the summer on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 5 p.m.

