Portland Craft Beer Festival returns for 7th year

The Portland Craft Beer Festival returns to the Fields Park in downtown Portland for another year.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Craft Beer Festival returns to the Fields Park in downtown Portland for another year.

Attendees will be able to taste dozens of craft beers and ciders, along with craft vendors, food and games. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the organizer of the event to learn more.

To get your tickets to the event click here.

