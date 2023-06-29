Portland Fashion Institute prepares for graduate show at new headquarters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Some up-and-coming designers are preparing to show off their work at the Portland Fashion Institute’s Graduate Fashion Show next month.

PFI’s eight graduating designers gathered Wednesday night to finish up their garments and fit their models. It’s all to prepare for “Sunday in the Park at PFI” on July 9.

This will be their first Graduate Fashion Show since the pandemic hit, and it will double as the grand opening of PFI’s new headquarters on Northeast Tillamook, near Northeast 43rd Avenue.

Sharon Blair, the director of PFI, says the Rose City is a hub for clothing design. She says the show is an opportunity for students to show off their talent.

“Greater Portland is an apparel center. It’s an apparel market center. Right after New York, Los Angeles, it’s Portland. Why is that? Because we have 29 apparel manufacturers here. Everybody from Adidas to Nike to Hanna Andersson in between,” Blair said. “What we’re trying to do with our show is reveal all this great talent that’s homegrown in Oregon and Portland, ready to work for those folks.”

Before the runway show on July 9, there will be an open house. That will include tours and demonstrations of things like - basic pattern-making, textile design, and couture stitches.

After the show, people will be able to meet the designers.

The open house and meet-and-greet are free. Tickets for the runway show start at $20 - for standing room only.

