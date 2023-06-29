Portland Fashion Institute prepares for graduate show at new headquarters

Some up-and-coming designers are preparing to show off their work at the Portland Fashion Institute's Graduate Fashion Show next month.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:21 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Some up-and-coming designers are preparing to show off their work at the Portland Fashion Institute’s Graduate Fashion Show next month.

PFI’s eight graduating designers gathered Wednesday night to finish up their garments and fit their models. It’s all to prepare for “Sunday in the Park at PFI” on July 9.

This will be their first Graduate Fashion Show since the pandemic hit, and it will double as the grand opening of PFI’s new headquarters on Northeast Tillamook, near Northeast 43rd Avenue.

Sharon Blair, the director of PFI, says the Rose City is a hub for clothing design. She says the show is an opportunity for students to show off their talent.

“Greater Portland is an apparel center. It’s an apparel market center. Right after New York, Los Angeles, it’s Portland. Why is that? Because we have 29 apparel manufacturers here. Everybody from Adidas to Nike to Hanna Andersson in between,” Blair said. “What we’re trying to do with our show is reveal all this great talent that’s homegrown in Oregon and Portland, ready to work for those folks.”

Before the runway show on July 9, there will be an open house. That will include tours and demonstrations of things like - basic pattern-making, textile design, and couture stitches.

After the show, people will be able to meet the designers.

The open house and meet-and-greet are free. Tickets for the runway show start at $20 - for standing room only.

For more details about Sunday in the Park at PFI, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after tire iron thrown into moving car
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after tire iron thrown into moving car in Portland
FILE
Young man in critical condition after being pulled from Willamette River in Portland
FILE- In this May 15, 2019 file photo, a dead whale lies near shore in Pacifica, Calif. Federal...
Five dead gray whales wash up along Washington coast
Clark County Sheriff's office
72-year-old Clark County man charged with choking, killing wife
Fishing in Oregon
Summer Chinook fishing closed along Columbia River

Latest News

Ambulance Light
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Tigard
Portland Fashion Institute prepares for graduate show at new headquarters
Crews battling house fire in NE Portland
House fire kills pet, displaces 5 people in NE Portland
House fire kills pet, displaces 5 people in NE Portland