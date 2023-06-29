Sand castle competition comes to St. Helens

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Competition is about to be underway in St. Helens with the San Castle competition! From August 5 through 6, builders from around the country will come to Sand Island Campground and Marine Park to camp and carve their sand castles.

Attendees will start their day taking a boat ride to Sand Island, where they are greeted with music, food and, of course, sand castles. You can choose to camp overnight or stay for the day, but it is guaranteed to be fun either way.

Tourism Director Tina Curry said in a statement, “We want people to be reminded of how much fun you can have here in St. Helens, OR. Taking home, a little something special will be a wonderful reminder of our fantastic destination.”

Tickets start at $15 and comes with a come with a commemorative item such as a cap or mug or t-shirt while supplies last. To find more information: click here.

