Sheriff: Registered sex offender arrested for luring a child in Clackamas

Sean William Clark
Sean William Clark(Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man who is a registered sex offender has been arrested for luring a child, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Sean William Clark, 53, is facing charges of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child.

The sheriff’s office says Clark responded to an undercover detective’s online post where they were posing as a 15-year-old girl. Clark reportedly said he was between 36 and 44 years old and messaged sexually explicit content with the undercover detective before agreeing to meet in person.

Clark arrived to the meeting location in the Clackamas area and was arrested. He has been booked into the Clackamas County Jail and is being held on $100,000 bail.

The sheriff’s office says Clark was convicted in 2016 for using an app to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex in Clark County. He was required to register as a sex offender.

Detectives believe there could be more victims of Clark.

Anyone with information about criminal activity involving Clark is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at: www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 23-953287.

