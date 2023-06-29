Speeding motorcyclist dies in crash with pickup truck in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Vancouver early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. in the 10400 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. Police say the investigation indicates that an eastbound Ford F-150 was making a left turn into a parking lot when a westbound motorcyclist hit the front passenger side of the truck.

The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling about 30 mph over the posted speed limit. Excessive speed is a causing factor in the crash.

The driver of the Ford cooperated with the investigation and was not impaired, according to police.

The Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the crash. No other details have been released at this time.

