Suspect named in ‘racially-motivated’ attack of Black food truck owner

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is looking for the suspect who recently attacked a Black food cart owner whose attorney say the man was beaten because of his race.

Darell Preston, owner of LoRell’s Chicken Shack on Southeast Foster Road, suffered severe facial injuries in an attack June 15. Preston’s attorney, Alicia LeDuc Montgomery, said he was beaten because of his race.

According to police, East Precinct officers were sent just after 7 p.m. to what was first reported as a pedestrian hit by a car in the 3800 block of Southeast 52nd Avenue. Arriving officers learned it was actually an assault, not a pedestrian hit by a car.

Portland Fire & Rescue who was on the scene first told officers both men left the scene, with the victim, Preston, going back to his nearby food cart.

After convincing Preston to speak with them, police say they noticed visible injury, but he denied medical help. According to Preston he was delivering food and was attacked by suspect Daniel Thomas Warren, 40.

The investigation found video evidence and despite a search following the attack, Warren couldn’t be located.

Preston’s attorney sent FOX 12 a video of the beating that shows the suspect kicking Preston on the ground in an attack she says was unprovoked. According to a GoFundMe page, he suffered a broken nose, fractured face and cuts to his eyes and mouth.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating Warren. If seen, you’re asked to not approach and call 911 immediately.

Daniel Thomas Warren. (PPB)

