Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after tire iron thrown into moving car

A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday after a tire iron was thrown into a car and struck him in the head in southeast Portland.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:14 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday after a tire iron was thrown into a moving car and struck him in the head in southeast Portland.

At about 7 p.m., Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a local hospital after the report of a patient who had arrived by private vehicle with possibly life-threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office notified Portland police about a possible crime scene near the 12000 block of Southeast Foster Road, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

According to police, their investigation determined that the boy, identified by his family as Jamari Woodard, was “seriously injured’ after a tire iron was thrown into a moving car that he was sitting in.

SEE ALSO: Police name victim and suspect truck in deadly Portland hit-and-run

The Major Crimes Unit of the Portland Police Department are still investigating what happened and have released few details, but a family spokesperson said the boy, Jamari Woodard, was injured at a parking lot on Foster Road.

Jamari’s family said a bystander took the teen to a nearby hospital in their private car. From there, he was air lifted to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

Jamari’s great-grandmother Mae Warren-Cofi said he was having seizures on his way to the hospital.

“He’s just like everybody else’s child, they get out there with their little friends. Oh yeah, they may get into little things, but Jamari is not a mean person he’s a very happy go lucky guy,” Warren-Cofi said. “I talk to him, and I said ‘grandma loves you’ and I turn to walk away and he put his hand up. He has good mobility on his left side, not so good on the right side.”

Jamari’s 14th birthday is in July but there will be long road to recovery for him.

On Tuesday, his family posted on Facebook that his neck brace had been removed and he was in stable condition.

“We’ve gotta keep asking God to heal him and let him come out and be a normal child,” Warren-Cofi said. “He shouldn’t have to be robbed of his childhood.”

SEE ALSO: Randall Children’s Hospital to receive $150,000 grant

Portland police have not made any arrests and said they will not be releasing any further details at this time. They are also asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at brett.hawkinson@police.portlandoregon.gov with the Major Crimes Unit, or e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-166081.

Link to GoFundMe for Jamari and his family

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV file image
Oregon DHS: Three boys reported missing out of Bend found
Major Crimes Unit investigating murder-suicide
Teens call 911 to report stepdad shot their mom, himself in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
Travelers at Portland International Airport react to mask mandate ruling
Man caught masturbating in PDX baggage claim
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after tire iron thrown into moving car
Police name victim and suspect truck in deadly Portland hit-and-run
Police name victim and suspect truck in deadly Portland hit-and-run
drugs in drug ban withdrawn package
Mayor Wheeler withdraws open drug use ban after bill passes
Mayor Wheeler withdraws open drug use ban after bill passes