Third annual Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt announced for next week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The third annual Hidden Bottle Hunt has just been announced by Oregon BottleDrop. The hunt will take place next week, July 5 to 9, where six commemorative bottles will be hidden throughout parks and trails across Oregon.

Daily clues will be released each morning on the BottleDrop website and will help readers to find one of the bottles.

If you find one, not only do you get to keep the commemorative bottle, but you will select a BottleDrop Give nonprofit partner to receive a $1,000 donation through BottleDrop’s Containers for Change program. Over 5,000 nonprofits across Oregon raise funds for their organizations through the BottleDrop Give program each year.

Best of luck to all those who choose to participate!

