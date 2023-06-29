Tips to stay cool on a budget this summer

Portland General Electric.
Portland General Electric.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As the summer heats up here in Oregon, here are a few quick tips to stay cool and keep energy costs at a minimum, provided by Portland General Electric.

Take advantage of cooler outdoor air

If you can, open up your windows at night when it gets cool, and use a fan to circulate cool air into your home. By using a portable window fan over a typical AC unit, an average household can save around $32 a month.

Prevent heat from building up inside

Try to use appliances such as dishwashers, ovens and stovetops in the early morning or later at night. Those are the times that the weather is the coolest, and by using your appliances then it lessens the amount of heat in your home.

Keep your home shaded

Close your curtains and blinds on all windows facing the sun or use awnings when the AC is running during the day.

Use fans

Fans will help circulate cool air throughout the house and will bring in cool early morning and evening air inside. However, make sure to turn off fans when nobody is in the room or when you’re not trying to bring in cool air, that way you can avoid higher monthly costs.

Check your thermostat

Set you central air thermostats to 76 degrees, rather than 70 degrees. this change can help you save an estimated $13 a month.

Weatherize your home

Make sure all ducts are insulated or sealed, and use weather-stripping or caulking around door, windows, pipes, and cracks.

Track your energy use and costs

By clicking here, you will be taken to the PGE website, where you can easily track where and when you use energy the most, in order to save as much as you can.

For even more ways to efficiently use energy and stay cool, along with other helpful resources, click here to be directed to PGE’s cost-cutting page.

