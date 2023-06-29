Trio of Cowlitz Co. teen wrestlers heading to national championships

In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights three strong girls in Cowlitz County who are flexing their muscles on the mat and on the podium.
By Nick Krupke
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:41 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wrestling like a girl never meant more.

“Every year, more and more girls stand up and wrestle,” said Olivia Engel, sophomore at Mark Morris.

The Thunder Mountain Wrestling Club meets on the mats at Kelso High School.

“It’s a small town but there’s a lot of success and greatness built up in it,” said Kadence Neumeyer, freshman at Mark Morris.

Greatness is gained, not given.

“I feel like it’s made me grow as a person and made me stronger,” Engel said.

Engel just finished freshman year at Mark Morris High School in Longview. Fellow Thunder Mountain buddy, Neumeyer, is a Monarch too.

“It’s just opened up many more opportunities than I ever could have imagined,” Neumeyer said. “It shows me mental toughness and it got me through harder times when I needed something to relive stress.”

Opportunity and obedience, determination and drive.

“You just have to think of the future, like, I am willing to look back one day and regret, ‘oh, I wish I would have wrestled five more minutes, I wish I would have gone to bed early, I wish I would have done this.’ You just have to remember that it will all lead up to success if you just do it more,” Neumeyer said.

Kamiah Gaerlan is an incoming sophomore at Castle Rock High School after launching her wrestling career with the Rockets.

“I get the thrill to say I am going down in the books of saying I was a girl that made it to state and placed pretty high for how many girls were in my bracket, so that was the biggest thrill,” Gaerlan said.

SEE ALSO: Meet the Baseballism Wet Sox: New American Legion summer league team from Hillsboro

Gaerlan, Neumeyer and Engel all finished top three in their weight classes at the Washington State Freestyle Tournament and top six in the Northwest Regionals to qualify for USA’s at the grappling mecca in Fargo, North Dakota.

“It’s a really, really big tournament that could potentially look good on your record for colleges and it’s one of the biggest tournaments in the world,” Engel said.

“I have the right to say, I made it to the FargoDome! It’s really incredible if you think about it,” said Gaerlan.

Good luck to that championship trio from Castle Rock and Longview at the Thunder Mountain Wrestling Club!

